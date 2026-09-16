EU's Stance on AI Risks: A Call to Action
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plans to invite AI labs to address the risks posed by artificial intelligence. Her announcement comes as concerns about AI grow, emphasized by a resignation over the industry's approach to AI development. New EU rules aim to guide global AI safety efforts.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced plans on Wednesday to engage major AI labs in discussions regarding the risks linked to artificial intelligence. The statement was part of her annual address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
The initiative comes amid increasing anxiety about the potential threats of AI, highlighted by the resignation of Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon, who criticized both Anthropic and OpenAI for their haste toward self-improving superintelligence without due caution.
In her speech, von der Leyen emphasized the EU's pioneering role with its recently adopted regulatory framework on AI. She further advocated for a social media ban for individuals under the age of 15 to ensure child safety online, with more details expected on Thursday.
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