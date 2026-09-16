Unraveling the Global AI Governance Dilemma
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the need for stronger AI oversight, conflicting with President Trump's view of existing safeguards being adequate. Public alarm about AI's potential dangers mounts, as global leaders prepare to address AI governance at the upcoming UN General Assembly.
In a stark warning, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concerns over the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, highlighting the risks that current regulatory measures may not address adequately.
Ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York, Guterres emphasized the urgency for stronger oversight during discussions with global leaders.
This position contrasts with President Donald Trump's stance that existing safeguards suffice, amid rising public alarm and industry caution over AI's potential threats.
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