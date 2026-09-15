Yaroslavl, a scenic city on the Volga River, benefits from state-supported rebuilding efforts. However, locals confront economic hardship as parliamentary elections approach. Despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, residents face high inflation, steep borrowing costs, and fuel shortages, complicating everyday life.

Business owners like Angelika and Gilles Walter cite labor shortages as a major hurdle. Both struggle to find young recruits willing to work despite rising wages and opportunities, reflecting broader demographic issues and declining birth rates exacerbated by the protracted conflict.

The economic outlook remains bleak, with minor growth and continued inflation. Recent tax hikes for defense spending and rising essential goods' prices, worsened by sanctions and drone attacks on key industries, further strain Yaroslavl's residents and businesses.