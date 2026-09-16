Senate Committee Aims to Curb Government Speech Censorship

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee has taken a decisive step to protect free speech by approving legislation aimed at curtailing government overreach. The new bill, receiving an 18-10 vote, seeks to bar federal officials from influencing companies into suppressing speech, citing past incidents involving the Trump administration as examples.

Should this bill pass the full Senate and the House, it would empower citizens to sue government employees who pressurize private entities into censoring speech, upholding the First Amendment. This legislative move comes amidst claims of both Trump and Biden administrations exerting undue pressure on media outlets and tech firms.

With tensions high, the American Civil Liberties Union has voiced support, stating that the bill could prevent past pressure tactics, such as those involving FCC's actions against Disney-owned ABC for airing views unfavorable to government interests. The bill's future remains contingent on further legislative deliberations.