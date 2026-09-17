Powerus and Pakistan Army: A New Horizon in Drone Technology

U.S.-based drone firm Powerus has entered into a significant agreement with the Pakistan Army through a newly signed memorandum of understanding, according to co-founder Brett Velicovich. The initial order involves power systems, though further technical details remain confidential due to security concerns. This development highlights strengthening ties between the two nations.

Known for providing aerial and maritime drones, Powerus is anticipating a merger with Aureus Greenway Holdings, a publicly traded company with connections to Donald Trump's sons. The merger is set to enhance Powerus's business aspirations through increased resources and strategic interests.

The agreement coincides with improving relations between Washington and Islamabad under the Trump administration, marked by mutual economic and defense initiatives. Powerus seeks to blend American and Pakistani technology strengths, reflecting a joint effort in defense and technological evolution.