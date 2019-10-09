Science News Roundup: FDA approves Pfenex's osteoporosis therapy; Putin bestows award for courage on U.S. astronaut who survived rocket failure

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Putin bestows award for courage on U.S. astronaut who survived rocket failure

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday bestowed a prestigious state award for courage on Nick Hague, the U.S. astronaut who survived a botched space launch last year. A Russian Soyuz rocket bound for the International Space Station malfunctioned two minutes after liftoff on Oct. 11, 2018, forcing its two-man crew of Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin to make an emergency landing.

FDA approves Pfenex's osteoporosis therapy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a bone-building drug from Pfenex Inc to treat osteoporosis in certain patients at high risk for fractures, giving the company its first commercial product. The company said it is seeking the FDA's authorization to designate the drug, PF708, as therapeutically equivalent to Eli Lilly and Co's injectable drug Forteo.

Paralyzed man hails 'feat' of walking again with robot exoskeleton

The French tetraplegic man who has been able to walk again using a pioneering four-limb robotic system, or exoskeleton, said walking was a major feat for him after being immobile for years. The French scientists behind the system, which was publicly unveiled last week, use a system of sensors implanted near the brain which send signals to the robotic system, moving the patient's legs and arms.

Science of far-away planets and infant universe wins Nobel prize

Canadian-American cosmologist James Peebles and Swiss scientists Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physics on Tuesday for revealing the wonder of the evolution of the universe and discovering planets orbiting distant suns. Peebles, of Princeton University in the United States, was awarded half of the 9-million-Swedish-crown ($910,000) prize while Mayor and Queloz, from Switzerland's University of Geneva and Britain's Cambridge University, shared the rest.

