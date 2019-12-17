Lime launches subscription service for electric scooters, bicycles

Lime has announced a new subscription service, LimePass, that allows users to unlock fee on renting its electric scooters and bicycles.

Pricing of the subscription service varies between markets. As The Verge notes, the pass only covers the service's unlock fee and users still have to pay the per-minute charge for the ride.

The subscription service is available in the US, Australia and New Zealand. Lime is planning to offer in more markets starting in January next year. (ANI)

