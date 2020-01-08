Left Menu
Amazfit launches award-winning True Wireless PowerBuds and soothing companion ZenBuds to elevate sports and sleep experience

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Las Vegas
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 08:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 08:09 IST
Huami (NYSE: HMI) has unveiled its first and award-winning earbud range at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2020) in Las Vegas. Amazfit PowerBuds and Amazfit ZenBuds are designed to keep sporting and health-conscious users active, healthy and relaxed, from dusk till dawn.

In recognition of its innovations in smart wearables, Amazfit has received a top award from IDG (International Data Group), "Best TWS Fitness Earphones" for the newly announced Amazfit PowerBuds. With its first and latest earbud product line.

The Amazfit PowerBuds is a perfect sports and work companion.

Amazfit PowerBuds, weighing only 7g[1] and featuring magnetic sports ear hooks. PowerBuds also monitors your heart rate with a built-in Huami PPG heart rate sensor, keeping you up-to-date with real time heart rate data, workout status and rapid heart rate alert.

Integrating an advanced composite diaphragm, PowerBuds delivers high-fidelity sound experience. PowerBuds also support eight hours of play time on a single charge*. Coupled with the portable magnetic charging box, you can enjoy 24 hours* of music on-the-go. PowerBuds come with Thru Mode, which supports ambient sound enhancement.

With Amazfit PowerBuds, you can stay connected always at fingertips with smart and intuitive touch control customized with tap function.

Amazfit ZenBuds help you to get a good sleep

With noise-blocking design, ZenBuds fit snugly into ears to insulate from outdoor noises providing best night's sleep. ZenBuds is equipped with Knowles Balanced Armature and features Smart Interference, supporting your sleep goals by creating the right environment and generating soothing sounds. The soothing sounds automatically turn off once you are asleep. ZenBuds also gathers data on heart rate, body position and movement, giving an analysis of your sleep patterns.

ZenBuds comes with a 12-hour* battery life on a single charge. Amazfit ZenBuds wake you gently with a personal alarm that increases gradually and doesn't disturb anyone around you.

Pricing and availability

  • Amazfit PowerBuds will be available in February 2020. The suggested retail price is USD99.9
  • Amazfit ZenBuds will be available in 2020 as well but with no specific schedule.

For press kit and high-resolution product images, please download from: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1dz2DdkDECoHQtdX_dKISdWtWV7yCYHOK

For Media Inquirypr@huami.com

[1] Unit weight of 6g and single earhook of 1g* Data by Amazfit Lab, could varied due to test conditions

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1062783/Huami.jpg

