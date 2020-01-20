Left Menu
IIT Hyderabad to host conference on retrofitting of structures

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad will host a three-day international conference on 'Condition Assessment, Rehabilitation and Retrofitting of Structures' (CARRS) 2020 from December 14.

  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 19:14 IST
  • Created: 20-01-2020 19:14 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

CARRS 2020 will be the first international conference to be held in India, covering the fields of structural assessment, repair and rehabilitation of structures, a release said.

The conference will bring together leading scientists, researchers, students and practicing engineers from all over the world to exchange their expertise and research. The release said the civil infrastructure industry is under constant pressure to upgrade existing structures, which have deteriorated because of steel rebar corrosion and concrete spalling.

Dr. S. Suriya Prakash, Conference Secretary, and Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, said around 17,000 Indian railway bridges need immediate strengthening. "Among the outcomes we expect from this conference is developing a strategic partnership between the research community and practicing engineers to work on ready-to-use technologies for a faster and economic strengthening of civil infrastructure," he said.

The conference is being jointly organised with the Association of Structural Rehabilitation (ASTR). (ANI)

