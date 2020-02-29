Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple closely watching coronavirus outbreak in South Korea and Italy, says CEO

Apple closely watching coronavirus outbreak in South Korea and Italy, says CEO

Apple Inc. is closely watching how the coronavirus outbreak is unfolding in South Korea and Italy, where the company has suppliers, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in an interview.

Apple counts major Korean display makers Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc among its suppliers. It also sources chips from a factory in Italy run by Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics, according to its most recent supplier list. Cook told Fox Business Networks that Apple had re-opened 80 percent of its stores in China. He also said that iPhone factories in China had restarted and were in "phase three of the ramp mode."

"It will take some time, but by in large I think this is a temporary condition, not a long-term kind of thing," Cook said. Asked if Apple would move manufacturing out of China to countries such as Vietnam or Cambodia, Cook said the company's supply chain was global and that the company considered speed to markets and engineering skills in addition to cost. He also said Apple's supply chain managers were examining how resilient to the coronavirus shock the company's supply chains were.

"And so the question for us after we get on the other side will be, was the resilience there or not and do we need to make some changes," he said. "My perspective sitting here today is that if there are changes, you're talking about adjusting some knobs, not some sort of wholesale fundamental change." Apple last week said it would not meet its guidance for the quarter ending in March and that it would experience supply chain shortages. Cook said he did not know whether the coronavirus would affect the quarter ending in June.

On Wednesday at Apple's annual shareholder meeting, Cook said Apple would open its first retail store in India. Cook was interviewed in Alabama, where he had traveled to announce a program to teach computer coding in schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The rapid spread of the coronavirus increased fears of a pandemic on Friday, with six countries reporting their first cases and the World Health Organization WHO raising its global spread and impact risk alert to very high. In Europe, Germa...

Sanofi to pay $11.9 mln to resolve U.S. drug kickback probe

Sanofi SA has agreed to pay nearly 11.9 million to resolve allegations that it used a charity that helps Medicare patients cover out-of-pocket drug costs as a way to pay kickbacks aimed at encouraging the use of a high-priced multiple scler...

Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends entry of GCC citizens to Mecca and Medina

Saudi Arabia temporarily suspended entry of Gulf Cooperation Council GCC citizens to Mecca and Medina, the foreign ministry announced in a statement published by the state news agency on Friday. The statement added it will exclude from that...

Pompeo to attend signing of U.S.-Taliban troop withdrawal pact

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will witness the signing of a U.S.-Taliban agreement on a withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, President Donald Trump said on Friday, heralding an agreement that could help his re-election camp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020