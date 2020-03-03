Infosys joins IBM’s new public cloud ecosystem

IT major Infosys and IBM have announced their collaboration to help businesses expedite their cloud-driven digital transformation journey. Enterprises, including those in highly regulated industries such as finance, insurance, and healthcare sector will be able to migrate, modernize and transform their enterprise workloads and application using the IBM public cloud.

Leveraging its vast experience and Red Hat's portfolio of open source offerings, Infosys will help enterprises accelerate the impact of their cloud-driven digital transformation, the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement on Monday.

"Enterprises, especially in highly regulated and data-sensitive industries are worried about privacy, regulatory compliance, security, and system downtime as they embark on this transformation journey. Our collaboration with IBM will help enterprises across industries address these concerns and accelerate their digital transformation journey on IBM public cloud," said Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys.

As part of the alliance, Infosys will deploy technical expertise from IBM to support its clients in their move to the IBM public cloud, while also providing them services around IBM's cloud-native and open technologies, such as AI, blockchain, analytics. The IBM public cloud is designed to extend the hybrid cloud strategies for the most complex enterprise workloads.

From running cloud pilots to staffing client innovation centers, IBM will work with Infosys and its clients to speed efforts to move to the public cloud, quickly and securely.

As businesses today continue to migrate critical workloads to the public cloud, they are also demanding the highest levels of security and control to ensure their data is not compromised. To help clients achieve this balance, we are collaborating with Infosys to provide clients – including those in highly regulated industries – with a seamless path to the IBM public cloud, which was built with their specific needs in mind. Bob Lord, Senior VP, Cognitive Applications and Ecosystems, IBM

Infosys is the first Global System Integrator to join the new IBM Public Cloud Ecosystem. The tech giant also revealed plans to invest in a dedicated IBM global cloud practice where its employees would be fully trained and certified on the IBM public cloud. After getting IBM public cloud certification, Infosys employees will be able to help their clients in the financial services industry address their need for regulatory compliance, security, and resiliency.

