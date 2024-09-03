Artificial Intelligence: Revolutionizing Every Aspect of Life - TECNO Unveils Game-Changing POVA 6 Neo with Advanced AI Features and Affordable Pricing

Artificial Intelligence: Revolutionizing Every Aspect of Life
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly redefining the way we live, work, and interact. No longer confined to the realm of science fiction, AI is now a driving force behind innovations across all sectors— from healthcare and finance to entertainment and manufacturing. Its impact is far-reaching, transforming industries, reshaping economies, and influencing the way we navigate daily life.
This live discourse will explore the multifaceted role of AI, examining its potential to revolutionize everything from business operations to social interactions. Participants will have the chance to share their thoughts and insights, contributing to a broader conversation about the challenges and opportunities AI presents as it continues to shape the future.
India | shiv singh
Updated: 03-09-2024 15:23 ISTCreated: 03-09-2024 05:18 IST
6:48 PM
TECNO launches POVA 6 Neo, offering advanced AI features at an affordable starting price of Rs 11,999. The smartphone includes a 108MP AI camera, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Aimed at making high-end technology accessible, it will be available on Amazon and retail stores from September 14.
5:43 PM
TECNO has launched the POVA 6 Neo, segment's first 5G device with 108MP AI camera. Priced from INR 11,999, it offers advanced AI features and substantial storage and RAM. This innovation makes high-end AI technology accessible to a broader user base, enhancing their smartphone experience.
4:49 PM
The National Health Authority (NHA) and IIT Kanpur have signed an MoU to develop digital public goods for AI in healthcare. The collaboration aims to create a federated learning platform, a quality-preserving database, and an open benchmarking platform under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. This initiative seeks to enhance health outcomes and democratize access to quality healthcare in India.
4:38 PM
Global venture capital firm Accel has introduced Accel Atoms 4.0, a pre-seed scaling programme offering startups up to USD 1 million in funding. The programme targets AI and Bharat startups, opening applications on September 16. It provides a three-month hybrid programme with perks worth over USD 5 million from Accel partners.
0:02 PM
XTransfer, a leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform, has developed 'TradePilot', a large language model (LLM) for the foreign trade financial sector. TradePilot aims to improve financial service efficiency for SMEs through advanced AI technologies, including risk management and customer service, revolutionizing the industry towards a more digital future.
11:56 AM
Honda has launched a joint research initiative with IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay to develop advanced AI technologies aimed at enhancing driver assistance and automated driving globally. This partnership focuses on Honda's Cooperative Intelligence (CI) system, aiming to improve safety and automation by leveraging academic and industry expertise.
11:31 AM
Softbank-backed InMobi has raised $100 million in debt financing from MARS Growth Capital, a joint venture between MUFG and Liquidity Group. The funds will be used to propel InMobi's AI technology development and potential acquisitions. InMobi aims to list in India and is committed to revolutionizing the advertising industry.
10:30 PM
The Director General of BCAS, Zulfiquar Hasan, stressed the importance of enhancing cybersecurity in India's aviation sector using AI and real-time threat detection. An upcoming online cybersecurity course aims to prepare over 8000 aviation professionals for evolving cyber threats.
10:09 PM
G42, backed by Microsoft and Mubadala, will build India's largest supercomputer with eight exaflops. Additionally, G42 India's CEO announced a beta Hindi language AI model named NANDA. This initiative aligns with the digital infrastructure partnership between India and UAE, focusing on data centers, supercomputers, and AI development.
5:52 PM
Apple's new iPhone 16 failed to impress investors with AI features still in testing, while Huawei's Mate XT tri-fold phone set new industry standards despite its high price and limited production. Both companies are vying for dominance in the global smartphone market, particularly in China.
