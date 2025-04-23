Left Menu

Ciklum Expands AI Frontiers with New Engineering Hubs in India

Ciklum, a global leader in AI-powered experience engineering, has opened new AI engineering hubs in Chennai and Pune to strengthen its presence in AI-driven product development. The company plans to double its engineering staff in India and has partnered with SRM Easwari Engineering College to foster innovation in AI and Edge Tech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Global leader Ciklum, renowned for its AI-powered experience engineering, has expanded its footprint in India by inaugurating new engineering hubs in Chennai and Pune. This move aims to bolster the company's standing in AI-driven product development.

The Chennai hub spans 15,000 square feet, while the Pune facility covers an impressive 25,000 square feet. With the establishment of these centers, Ciklum is poised to double its engineering workforce in India, reinforcing its commitment to the region.

In a statement, Ciklum CEO Raj Radhakrishnan emphasized India's pivotal role in the AI revolution. The company, in partnership with SRM Easwari Engineering College, has launched an innovation lab named Lumina, focusing on cutting-edge AI and Edge Tech research to provide future-ready solutions for global clients.

Latest News

