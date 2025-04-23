Ciklum Expands AI Frontiers with New Engineering Hubs in India
Ciklum, a global leader in AI-powered experience engineering, has opened new AI engineering hubs in Chennai and Pune to strengthen its presence in AI-driven product development. The company plans to double its engineering staff in India and has partnered with SRM Easwari Engineering College to foster innovation in AI and Edge Tech.
- Country:
- India
Global leader Ciklum, renowned for its AI-powered experience engineering, has expanded its footprint in India by inaugurating new engineering hubs in Chennai and Pune. This move aims to bolster the company's standing in AI-driven product development.
The Chennai hub spans 15,000 square feet, while the Pune facility covers an impressive 25,000 square feet. With the establishment of these centers, Ciklum is poised to double its engineering workforce in India, reinforcing its commitment to the region.
In a statement, Ciklum CEO Raj Radhakrishnan emphasized India's pivotal role in the AI revolution. The company, in partnership with SRM Easwari Engineering College, has launched an innovation lab named Lumina, focusing on cutting-edge AI and Edge Tech research to provide future-ready solutions for global clients.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heatwaves Surge India's Electricity Demand in 2024
Heatwave Surge: India's Power Demand Hits Record High
Mudra Yojana: Catalyzing India's Entrepreneurial Revolution
Indian Stock Markets Bounce Back Amidst Trade Tensions
Mumbai Indians' Struggles in IPL 2025: Powerplay Concerns and Tactical Adjustments