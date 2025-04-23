BMW Gears Up for AI Integration in China

At the Shanghai auto show, CEO Oliver Zipse announced BMW's plan to incorporate cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology from Chinese startup DeepSeek into the automaker's new vehicles in China, starting later this year.

Zipse emphasized that significant developments in AI are currently taking place in China, prompting BMW to strengthen its partnerships in the region.

The integration of DeepSeek's AI into BMW vehicles marks a strategic move to leverage technological advancements and enhance the capabilities of their cars.

