BMW Gears Up for AI Integration in China
BMW plans to integrate AI from the Chinese startup DeepSeek into new vehicle models in China starting later this year, according to CEO Oliver Zipse at the Shanghai auto show. This partnership aims to harness key advances in AI for enhanced vehicle capabilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 23-04-2025 07:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 07:34 IST
At the Shanghai auto show, CEO Oliver Zipse announced BMW's plan to incorporate cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology from Chinese startup DeepSeek into the automaker's new vehicles in China, starting later this year.
Zipse emphasized that significant developments in AI are currently taking place in China, prompting BMW to strengthen its partnerships in the region.
The integration of DeepSeek's AI into BMW vehicles marks a strategic move to leverage technological advancements and enhance the capabilities of their cars.
