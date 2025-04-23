Left Menu

BMW Gears Up for AI Integration in China

BMW plans to integrate AI from the Chinese startup DeepSeek into new vehicle models in China starting later this year, according to CEO Oliver Zipse at the Shanghai auto show. This partnership aims to harness key advances in AI for enhanced vehicle capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 23-04-2025 07:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 07:34 IST
BMW Gears Up for AI Integration in China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

At the Shanghai auto show, CEO Oliver Zipse announced BMW's plan to incorporate cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology from Chinese startup DeepSeek into the automaker's new vehicles in China, starting later this year.

Zipse emphasized that significant developments in AI are currently taking place in China, prompting BMW to strengthen its partnerships in the region.

The integration of DeepSeek's AI into BMW vehicles marks a strategic move to leverage technological advancements and enhance the capabilities of their cars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025