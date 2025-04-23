Left Menu

Prafulla Dhariwal: The Visionary Behind Ghibli-Influenced AI Art

Prafulla Dhariwal, a key figure at OpenAI, has driven the development of Ghibli-inspired AI art through GPT-4o, sparking a creative wave, particularly in India. His work has resulted in significant global growth for OpenAI, blending technology with cultural creativity while navigating ethical considerations. Dhariwal's message promotes curiosity and learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:49 IST
Prafulla Dhariwal, the innovative mind at OpenAI, has brought Ghibli-inspired AI art into the mainstream through the GPT-4o model.

His work has significantly influenced India's tech landscape, making it the fastest-growing market for OpenAI's image generator.

Dhariwal emphasizes creativity while upholding ethical standards in AI artistry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

