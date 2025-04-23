Left Menu

Prafulla Dhariwal: The Maestro Behind Ghibli-Style AI Art Revolution

Prafulla Dhariwal, a tech innovator and head of Multimodal at OpenAI, is the key figure behind the Ghibli-inspired AI art tool within GPT-4o. His work has sparked major interest globally, particularly in India, contributing to the tool's swift rise in popularity. He encourages young researchers to stay curious and solution-oriented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prafulla Dhariwal, a Stanford graduate and tech innovator, has become a prominent figure in the AI art scene with his contribution to OpenAI's GPT-4o, which delivers Ghibli-inspired imagery. Under his leadership, India emerged as the fastest-growing market, resulting in a significant boost for OpenAI.

Despite initial uncertainties, Dhariwal noted that the creative responses, particularly from India, have been overwhelmingly positive. "Our initial vision surpassed expectations with India's embrace of 'Ghiblification', leading to one of the largest growth surges in OpenAI's history," Dhariwal told PTI.

Concerned about ethical and legal challenges, OpenAI ensures compliance with copyright laws. Exciting collaborations with animation studios are expected, as Dhariwal continues to encourage an explorative and growth-focused mindset among young researchers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

