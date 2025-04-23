Prafulla Dhariwal, a Stanford graduate and tech innovator, has become a prominent figure in the AI art scene with his contribution to OpenAI's GPT-4o, which delivers Ghibli-inspired imagery. Under his leadership, India emerged as the fastest-growing market, resulting in a significant boost for OpenAI.

Despite initial uncertainties, Dhariwal noted that the creative responses, particularly from India, have been overwhelmingly positive. "Our initial vision surpassed expectations with India's embrace of 'Ghiblification', leading to one of the largest growth surges in OpenAI's history," Dhariwal told PTI.

Concerned about ethical and legal challenges, OpenAI ensures compliance with copyright laws. Exciting collaborations with animation studios are expected, as Dhariwal continues to encourage an explorative and growth-focused mindset among young researchers.

