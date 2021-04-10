We will order CID probe into firing by central forces on voters at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at Siliguri.PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 10-04-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 17:13 IST
We will order CID probe into firing by central forces on voters at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at Siliguri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee
- Sitalkuchi
- West Bengal
- Siliguri
- Cooch Behar
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of threatening railway workers, promises to protect them from eviction
'Industrial growth has stopped, only PM Modi's beard is growing': Mamata Banerjee
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee questions Home Minister Amit Shah's claim of winning 26 of 30 seats in first phase of West Bengal elections.
Modi's speech (at Matua temple) in Bangladesh is with eye on votes : Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Kharagpur meeting. PTI SUS JRC JRC
I want to appeal to people of Nandigram, from where CM Mamata Banerjee is contesting polls, to vote for change in West Bengal: Amit Shah.