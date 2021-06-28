Govt discussing ways to approve Pfizer, Moderna's COVID vaccines for inoculation in India at the earliest, says Paul.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 17:19 IST
Govt discussing ways to approve Pfizer, Moderna's COVID vaccines for inoculation in India at the earliest, says Paul.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odd News Roundup: Indian village prays to 'goddess corona' to rid them of the virus; Supermarket chain says Polish workers found cocaine in banana boxes
It will be when it will be: Unadkat on repeated snubs from Indian selectors
Pakistan puts travel restrictions on people from 26 countries including India
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more
Preparing green tops for India series won't do England any good: Vaughan