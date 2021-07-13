PM Modi to interact with CMs of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala on July 16 to discuss COVID-19 situation.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 15:01 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
