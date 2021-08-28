Names of SK Sarin of ILBS, Suresh Kumar of LNJP Hospital, Sandeep Budhiraja of Max grp, to be sent to Centre for Padma awards: Delhi CM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 16:26 IST
Names of SK Sarin of ILBS, Suresh Kumar of LNJP Hospital, Sandeep Budhiraja of Max grp, to be sent to Centre for Padma awards: Delhi CM.
