Lakhimpur Kheri incident blemish on democracy, strict action must be taken against Union minister connected with it: Varun Gandhi to PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 11:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Lakhimpur Kheri incident blemish on democracy, strict action must be taken against Union minister connected with it: Varun Gandhi to PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Union
- Varun Gandhi
Advertisement