Hyundai Workers Gear Up for Strike Action Over Wage Dispute

Hyundai Motor's South Korean labor union voted to approve strike action after wage negotiations stalled. The union demands higher base pay and a performance bonus, with concerns over AI's impact on employment. This action follows Samsung Electronics' recent performance pay announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyundai Motors South Korean Labour Union Said Its Members Voted On Wednesday To Approve Strike Action Over Stalled Wage Negotiations | Updated: 24-06-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 14:25 IST
Hyundai Workers Gear Up for Strike Action Over Wage Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hyundai Motor's South Korean labor union has taken a decisive step as its members voted on Wednesday to approve strike action. This move could potentially disrupt production at the nation's leading automaker due to stalled wage negotiations.

A spokesperson for the union revealed that plans to strike were on the agenda if talks mediated by the government failed to reach a resolution. The union is pushing for a 149,600 won ($96.82) increase in base monthly salary and a performance bonus calculated at 30% of last year's net profit. They are also seeking assurances regarding employment and working conditions amid AI advancements.

This labor action comes on the heels of Samsung Electronics' decision to award their South Korean chip workers a 10.5% share of operating profit as performance pay, heightening workers' expectations across the industry. ($1 = 1,545.1000 won)

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026