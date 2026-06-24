Hyundai Workers Gear Up for Strike Action Over Wage Dispute

Hyundai Motors South Korean Labour Union Said Its Members Voted On Wednesday To Approve Strike Action Over Stalled Wage Negotiations

Hyundai Motor's South Korean labor union has taken a decisive step as its members voted on Wednesday to approve strike action. This move could potentially disrupt production at the nation's leading automaker due to stalled wage negotiations.

A spokesperson for the union revealed that plans to strike were on the agenda if talks mediated by the government failed to reach a resolution. The union is pushing for a 149,600 won ($96.82) increase in base monthly salary and a performance bonus calculated at 30% of last year's net profit. They are also seeking assurances regarding employment and working conditions amid AI advancements.

This labor action comes on the heels of Samsung Electronics' decision to award their South Korean chip workers a 10.5% share of operating profit as performance pay, heightening workers' expectations across the industry. ($1 = 1,545.1000 won)