Turkey suspends trial in absentia of Saudis charged with killing Jamal Khashoggi, moves case to Saudi Arabia, reports AP.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 07-04-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 12:55 IST
