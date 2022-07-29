PM Modi urged UN Secy-Gen. Antonio Guterres to ensure expeditious investigation to bring perpetrators of attack in Congo to justice: PMO.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 22:40 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi urged UN Secy-Gen. Antonio Guterres to ensure expeditious investigation to bring perpetrators of attack in Congo to justice: PMO.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Antonio Guterres
- Congo
Advertisement