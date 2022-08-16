White House says First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ''mild'' symptoms, weeks after president's recovery, reports AP.
PTI | Southcarolina | Updated: 16-08-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 19:11 IST
