Mehrauli killing: Delhi court sends accused Aaftab Poonawala to 4 days of police remand, says Delhi Police.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 11:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Mehrauli killing: Delhi court sends accused Aaftab Poonawala to 4 days of police remand, says Delhi Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- Delhi
- Mehrauli
- Aaftab Poonawala
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police arrest 3 of gang which robbed people with sleeping pills
Delhi Police begins 3-day training on cyber crime with French embassy
Charge sheet filed in 40 UAPA cases within 90 days: Delhi Police to HC
Delhi Police register case after ex-serviceman goes missing, team looking at WhatsApp messages received by family
Chhawla rape case: DCW Chief issues notice to Delhi Police for security of deceased's family