I along with my colleagues had opportunity to be part of birth of this great state Telangana: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-09-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 18:36 IST
- Country:
- India
I along with my colleagues had opportunity to be part of birth of this great state Telangana: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonia Gandhi
- Congress
- Telangana
Advertisement