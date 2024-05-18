Constitutional Reservation Unshakeable: Mallikarjun Kharge Declares in Mumbai
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 11:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Reservation as enshrined in the Constitution will continue, nobody can touch it: Mallikarjun Kharge at press conference in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
