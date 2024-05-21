US urges Israeli Prime Minister's office to reverse block on AP Gaza live video, return seized gear, US official says, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 22:58 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
