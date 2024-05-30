BJP's only agenda throughout election was to create communal rift; PM built narrative of polarisation: Venugopal to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 20:19 IST
