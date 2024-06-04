Opposition despite being united could not win as many seats as BJP got on its own: PM Modi in address to supporters at BJP headquarters.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:18 IST
- Country:
- India
