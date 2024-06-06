Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will not switch to BJP-led NDA, says Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 17:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will not switch to BJP-led NDA, says Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Jayant Patil
- BJP
- NDA
- Maharashtra
- Shiv Sena
- politics
- alliance
- speculations
- NCP
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Cracks Down on Underage Drinking After Tragic Porsche Crash
Six persons drown as boat capsizes in dam backwaters in Maharashtra's Pune district: Officials.
Maharashtra Appeals to Parents Amid Kyrgyzstan Violence
Amit Shah Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Compromising National Security for Vote-Bank Politics
"Police acted swiftly, attempt to politicise Pune rash driving case wrong," says Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis