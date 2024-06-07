RBI proposes to rationalise Foreign Exchange Management Act guidelines related to export-import of goods and services: Governor Das.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 10:38 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
