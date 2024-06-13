All pleas, including those seeking cancellation of NEET-UG, 2024 on account of allegation of malpractices, will be taken up on Jul 8: SC.
All pleas, including those seeking cancellation of NEET-UG, 2024 on account of allegation of malpractices, will be taken up on Jul 8: SC.
