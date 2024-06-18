Very rare in democratic countries for govts to be elected for third consecutive term. But people of India did this: PM Modi in Varanasi.
PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 18-06-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 17:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Very rare in democratic countries for govts to be elected for third consecutive term. But people of India did this: PM Modi in Varanasi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden Congratulates Claudia Sheinbaum on Landmark Election Victory
Gaurav Gogoi Upsets BJP in Jorhat: A Riveting Election Victory
World Leaders Congratulate PM Modi and BJP-Led NDA on Historic Election Victory
World leaders congratulate PM Narendra Modi on historic election victory
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to Engage with New Indian Government on Shared Priorities