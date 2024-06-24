Yonhap news agency says 20 dead bodies have been discovered at a burned factory near South Korea's capital, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 24-06-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 12:31 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
