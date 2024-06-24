BJP president and Union minister JP Nadda named leader of House in Rajya Sabha: Official sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 16:35 IST
- Country:
- India
