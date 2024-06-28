Maharashtra budget: Women between 21 and 60 years to get Rs 1,500 per month under 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 14:48 IST
Maharashtra budget: Women between 21 and 60 years to get Rs 1,500 per month under 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Face Allegations in Gold Scheme Fraud
Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services
Union Minister Chouhan Champions Lakhpati Didi Initiative for Women's Economic Empowerment
Rajasthan CM Sharma Criticizes Congress Over Jal Jeevan Mission, Pledges Farmer Empowerment
Dr. Jitendra Singh Emphasizes Digital Empowerment and Governance Reforms