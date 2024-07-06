We are going to defeat BJP in Gujarat as we defeated it in Ayodhya: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Ahmedabad.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-07-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 13:54 IST
- Country:
- India
We are going to defeat BJP in Gujarat as we defeated it in Ayodhya: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Ahmedabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Neighbouring states not giving water to Delhi. Is this the time to indulge in politics?: Sunita Kejriwal reads out CM's message from jail.
EC Kickstarts Preparation for State Assembly Elections
Azerbaijan's Snap Elections Triggered by COP29 Climate Conference
Azerbaijan Speaker Calls for Early Parliamentary Elections Ahead of COP29
ECI Commences Preparations for State Assembly Elections and UT of J&K Legislative Assembly Election