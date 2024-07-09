For restoration of peace, India is ready to cooperate in all possible ways: PM Modi to tells Russian President Putin.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 09-07-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 16:55 IST
For restoration of peace, India is ready to cooperate in all possible ways: PM Modi to tells Russian President Putin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
More than 15 policemen and several civilians killed by gunmen in Russia's southern Dagestan region, its governor says, reports AP.
Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region
North Korea Criticizes U.S. Over Military Aid to Ukraine, Backs Russia
North Korea Criticizes US Military Aid to Ukraine, Supports Russia Amid Rising Tensions
North Korea Criticizes U.S. Over Military Aid to Ukraine and Strengthens Pact with Russia