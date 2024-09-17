As promised, we opened Ratna Bhandar at Puri's Jagannath temple after coming to power in Odisha: PM Modi.
PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 17-09-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 13:08 IST
- Country:
- India
As promised, we opened Ratna Bhandar at Puri's Jagannath temple after coming to power in Odisha: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala Government Launches Major Campaign to Revitalize Wayanad Tourism Post-Landslides
Rahul Gandhi Highlights Problems of Transport Workers and Calls for Tourism Revitalization in Wayanad
Spain Sets Tourism Records Boosting Economy
Home Affairs Introduces Trusted Tour Operator Scheme to Boost Tourism from China and India
Rajasthan CM Flags Off First Pilgrimage Special Train Highlighting Cultural Heritage