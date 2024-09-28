Congress 'kya huva tera vada?': PM Modi takes dig at non-fulfilment of promises in Congress-ruled states.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress 'kya huva tera vada?': PM Modi takes dig at non-fulfilment of promises in Congress-ruled states.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Hosts 14th Digital Transformation Conclave to Drive Tech-Forward Governance
Kejriwal's Bail Boosts Delhi Governance Amid Restrictions
International Conclave on Good Governance 2024 Strengthens India-UK Ties
Congress Criticizes Modi Government Over Governance in Jammu and Kashmir
India's Unstoppable Ascent: VP Dhankhar Highlights Education and Governance