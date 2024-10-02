Only through continuous efforts we can make India clean: PM Modi on Swachh Bharat Diwas.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Only through continuous efforts we can make India clean: PM Modi on Swachh Bharat Diwas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Smriti Irani Highlights India's Unseen Financial and Healthcare Achievements
India Rebukes Iran's Supreme Leader Over Remarks on Muslim Treatment
China and Russia Concerned Over Strengthening India-US Relations and QUAD
Era of Convergence: US-India Relations Flourishing
BMW Group India Unveils Revolutionary Retail.NEXT Showroom in Gurugram