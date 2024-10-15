India to procure 31 Predator drones from US defence major General Atomics under government-to-government framework: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 13:10 IST
- Country:
- India
India to procure 31 Predator drones from US defence major General Atomics under government-to-government framework: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vijayawada Tightens Security for Navratri Celebrations with 4500 Police Personnel and Drone Surveillance
FCI to Upgrade Surveillance Systems in 561 Depots with Modern IP-Based CCTV Technology
FCI to Upgrade Surveillance with 23,750 New Cameras Across Depots
FCI Upgrades with 23,750 Modern Surveillance Cameras
Punjab Police to Intensify CCTV Surveillance at Crime Hotspots