India-US Predator drone deal: Indian Navy to get 15 Sea Guardian drones, Indian Air Force and Army to receive eight Sky Guardian drones each.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 13:14 IST
- Country:
- India
