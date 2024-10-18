Yonhap news reports South Korea's spy agency finds North Korea will send troops to support Russia's war on Ukraine, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:24 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
