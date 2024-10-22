BJP destroyed Jharkhand, the party is anti-Constitution and anti-reservation, alleges RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:39 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP destroyed Jharkhand, the party is anti-Constitution and anti-reservation, alleges RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi court grants bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad, sons Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav in land-for-jobs case.
Fragmented Governance: The Crisis of the Palestinian Authority
Dr. Jitendra Singh Urges IIPA to Align with Karmayogi Program for Civil Service Training and Modern Governance Challenges
Keir Starmer's Reshuffle: Inside Labour's 100-Day Governance Challenge
Bihar Sets New Standards in Data-Driven Governance