Look forward to working closely with Prez Trump again to further strengthen India-US ties across tech, defence and other sectors: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:37 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
