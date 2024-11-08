BJP MLAs walkout of J-K Assembly to protest over resolution on special status.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-11-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 10:33 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP MLAs walkout of J-K Assembly to protest over resolution on special status.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- MLAs
- walkout
- Jammu and Kashmir
- protest
- assembly
- resolution
- special status
- politics
- autonomy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ban on Bangladesh Chatra League Following Student Protests
BJP Stages Protest Against AAP Over Yamuna Pollution
Dynastic Politics: Relatives Rule the Maharashtra Assembly Polls
Shiromani Akali Dal decides not to contest Nov 13 bypolls to four assembly seats in Punjab.
CPI(M) Announces Candidates for Jharkhand Assembly Amidst Strategic Political Alignments