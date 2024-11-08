Left Menu

BJP believes in grabbing tribal land under its 'newly coined word development', alleges Rahul Gandhi at Congress rally in Jharkhand.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:51 IST
BJP believes in grabbing tribal land under its 'newly coined word development', alleges Rahul Gandhi at Congress rally in Jharkhand.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP believes in grabbing tribal land under its 'newly coined word development', alleges Rahul Gandhi at Congress rally in Jharkhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024